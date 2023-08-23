Man who crashed car, fired guns before getting stopped on Colorado Springs golf course identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police released the name of the man who was detained on a golf course after crashing a car and shooting multiple rounds off.

Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a mailbox. After the crash, police said the man got out of the vehicle and shot multiple rounds. He then ran along a ravine near the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect eventually made his way to the Cheyenne Mountain Resort where he was detained by two employees until officers arrived.

CSPD identified the man as 20-year-old Joel Martin, a Colorado Springs resident. He was arrested for ten different offenses made up of felonies, misdemeanors, and traffic offenses.

Attempted Murder - three counts - a Class 3 Felony

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon - a Class 5 felony

Menacing - a Class 5 felony

At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash. No one was injured in the shooting or crash.