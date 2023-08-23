District 11 cuts number of schools on state watch list since last school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Measures of Academic Success, known as CMAS, are the state's common measurement of students' progress at the end of the school year in English language arts, math and science, according to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Students in grades three through eight take the CMAS tests in math and English language arts. Students in fifth, eighth, and 11th grades take the CMAS science assessments.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs District 11 held a press conference to discuss their scores.

In the fall of 2022, the number of District 11 schools needing extra support increased from four to 17. However, this school year, only 11 are on the state's watchlist.

The District 11 School Board President Parth Melpakam said he contributed this success to lengthening elementary school days by 30 minutes. Also, providing free after-school enrichment programs in several of its schools. Melpakam also added that the summer bridge program helped some of their students who have fallen behind catch up.

"I also want to add that as a school district, just a year and a half back, right at the very bottom of the State of Colorado, and there we are today. That is unprecedented growth and achievement, but it doesn't stop here," said Michael Gaal, District 11 Superintendent.

However, leaders there acknowledge that they're still not meeting state standards.

According to the CDE, nearly 36 percent of students met or exceeded requirements in all grade levels in English and language arts (3-8) and just about 27 percent of students have met or exceeded expectations in math.

While District 11 leaders acknowledge these scores are low, they say they're working on improving their scores.

"We fully acknowledge that so many of our students are so far behind and are still not grade level sufficient. And the work of the board and the superintendent and our staff is to ensure that each and every student is provided that resource and opportunity to excel and thrive in our schools. We are not going to rest on our laurels," said Melpakam.

District 11 leaders said they have spent $150 million dollars in federal grant funding over the last several years to support student's academic success

"This board was focused on directing that money directly into the classrooms closest to the students where we can get coming out of the pandemic. We saw that so many of our students had learning gaps. So we needed to address that as quickly and as urgently as possible so these students do not fall behind," said Gaal.

To read more about the CMAS scores, click here.