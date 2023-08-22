Westbound lane closures in place on Old Ranch Rd. following paving operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is announcing that it is closing both westbound lanes on Old Ranch Road for emergency roadway repairs on Aug. 22.

Officials with the City state the closures will be in place for the next four weeks between Chapel Hills Drive and Lexington Drive. They added that the roadway repairs are expected to be completed by Sept. 15, should the weather permit.

As of now, a detour is in place to allow traffic to continue functioning.

City officials state the road closure will allow 2C operations to make repairs and ensure the road is properly repaved. Officials stated the work is necessary to repair structural deficiencies in the roadway, which caused pavement failure, according to Public Works officials.

The City added that 2C performs roadway repairs as needed to ensure paving is done on a structurally sound base.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, 2C is a voter-approved 0.57% sales tax, or 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase, dedicated solely for roadway infrastructure repairs in the City.

Since the program was approved by the voters in 2015, and renewed in 2019, the City has repaved more than 1,200 lane miles.