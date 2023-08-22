Skip to Content
The Vista Ridge football team says don’t underestimate us

Published 7:31 PM

"People don't really know us this year. I feel like we're going to surprise a lot of people," says Vista Ridge cornerback, Wesley Wright. Sure, Vista Ridge lost a slew of talent from last year's team, but they don't feel that there's a dark cloud over the program, "Not a lot of people talk about us. Not a lot of people know about us," says Vista Ridge safety, Austyn Larson. Wright adds, "Five and five is what we keep hearing, but I definitely think we're way better than that."

The Wolves don't believe that they'll slip this season. For one thing, they'll have Zayden Stevens playing quarterback this year. Stevens was a star at Pueblo East who has moved into District 49, "He's more of a moving quarterback. Like he like he doesn't like to stay in the pocket that much. But he's  he's mobile and I think that's what we needed," says Wright. Larson adds, "Hey, man, he's hungry and he's a dog. He's going to he's gonna do what he does best, throw the ball."

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

