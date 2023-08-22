Pueblo Police Chief says most teens involved in violent crimes are most likely in a gang

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller published a video on the department's YouTube page Monday describing how officers are addressing crime in the Steel City.

One of the issues the chief addressed is the rise in gang violence. He touched on how one particular gang called "Feed the Family" or "FTF" is causing the most trouble.

So far this year, five people associated with the gang have been a part of violent crimes. Four out of five were 17 or younger.

"If you're talking about, you know, violent crime. Yeah, I think a majority of those cases where there's a juvenile involved in violent crime, whether that's a shooting, whether that's, you know, a physical assault or whatever. More times than not, that individual is probably involved in gang crime," said Noeller.

This year, one teen boy involved in this gang was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting. He is now charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and various other charges. Police told KRDO the reason why gangs recruit teens is that they're less likely to get more serious prison sentences due to their age.

Pueblo police said they're seeing some of the same teens that are a part of this gang get arrested only to end up back on the streets.

"I think some of it when you start recruiting younger and younger gang members is because of the advantages of having a younger person committing the crime. They're less likely to go to prison," said Noeller.

KRDO also spoke with Mark Salazar, a former gang member and founder of the non-profit Hardknox Gang Prevention. He now works to address the long-standing cultural and social norms involved with gangs. Salazar said the focus of the program is on prevention and intervention emphasizing alternatives to gang life.

Salazar said most of these young kids are trying to establish themselves in gang life and take part in these violent acts as a way to move up the chain.