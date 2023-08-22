Night work begins for Highway 105A Construction Project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Night work has begun on the Highway 105A Construction Project and officials with El Paso County are warning drivers of traffic impacts ahead.

The night work started on Monday, August 21, and will continue through the week.

Officials state Highway 105 will remain open, but some lane restrictions will be in place in light of the construction work. Traffic will, however, return to normal daytime operating hours by 7 a.m. daily.

El Paso County officials state that in addition to the Highway 105A project, there are several other roadway and utility construction projects also taking place within the area, so drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.

As a reminder, officials state that the Monument Academy school has started its school year so drivers should expect an increase of traffic during these school drop-off/pick-up times:

Mon-Thur: 7-8:30 a.m. and 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Fridays: 7-8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

For the safety of other drivers and construction crews, El Paso County is asking motorists to slow down and pay attention to signs and traffic controls, watch for workers and other cars in the construction zones, adhere to the speed limits, and be considerate of other drivers wanting to merge.

For more information about the Highway 105A Construction Project, visit the website at the link here.