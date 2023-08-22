Skip to Content
Missing Senior Alert: 90-year-old man last seen in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Senior Alert for a 90-year-old man from Greeley, Colorado. 

Keith Scritchfield, 90, was last seen by his wife on Monday, August 21, at around 1:30. She reported Scritchfield was asleep at his home located at the 1600 block of 44th Ave. Ct. 

At around 2 p.m., Scritchfield’s wife reported Keith was no longer at the home and their car was also missing. 

According to the CBI, Keith does not have a cell phone or a wallet and reportedly suffers from dementia. 

Keith Scritchfield is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is around 5’7 and weighs about 170 pounds. 

The car, on the other hand, is described as a gray 2011 Subaru Outback with a Colorado license plate issued to: 506-CXA. 

Anyone with information regarding Keith Scritchfield’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at (970)-373-8247.

