Climate change doubled chance of weather conditions that led to record Quebec fires, researchers say

A new analysis finds that climate change more than doubled the chances of the hot, dry weather that helped fuel the unprecedented wildfire season in eastern Canada. The analysis released Tuesday by World Weather Attribution looked only at Quebec but scientists say the same conditions likely are contributing to wildfires around the globe. It also finds human-caused climate change made the fire season in Quebec from May through July 50% more intense than it otherwise would have been and increased the likelihood of similarly severe fire seasons at least sevenfold. Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record.

