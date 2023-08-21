Traffic Advisory: Updates on South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is issuing a construction update regarding traffic changes for the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project.

North Segment: Between Platte Avenue and Airport Road

On Wednesday, August 23, through Thursday, August 24, crews will be realigning traffic lanes on South Academy Blvd. between Pikes Peak Ave. and Airport Rd. for underground waterline work.

The City stated crews will continue removing and replacing the existing roadway, driveways, curb and gutters, and drainage along both sides of South Academy Blvd. between Bijou St. and Pikes Peak Ave.

Pedestrian access will be restricted during this work so drivers are being advised to expect delays, use the provided detours and/or seek alternate routes, and remain clear of the work zone.

Southbound Academy Blvd. traffic will remain reduced to one lane.

South Segment: Between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive

Crews continue underground utility work and roadway removals for future construction on South Academy Blvd. between East Fountain Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr.

The City stated access will remain restricted on South Academy Blvd. at Jet Wing Dr. as crews remove and replace the underground waterline across the intersection.

Crews have fully closed access to and from southbound Academy Blvd. at Jet Wing Dr.