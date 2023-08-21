Greek coast guard rescues scores of migrants from boats drifting in the Aegean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard in the eastern Aegean Sea has rescued nearly 80 migrants trying to cross from Turkey in inflatable dinghies in two separate incidents. The rescues come amid a recent increase in such dangerous journeys. A coast guard statement says 40 migrants were rescued from a dinghy drifting off the coast of Lesbos island Monday. Earlier, another 36 were picked up from another flimsy vessel in the same area. All 76 were taken to a local reception center. More than 14,000 people have reached Greece by land and sea so far this year, according to United Nations figures. The total of arrivals for the whole of 2022 was 19,000.

