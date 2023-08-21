Former Cripple Creek officer accused of having sex with victim on duty sentenced to 58 days in jail

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Cripple Creek detective accused of using his position to coerce a victim to have sex with him while on duty has been sentenced to 58 days in jail and an additional two years on probation. Alexander Kenoyer, who has since resigned from the Cripple Creek Police force, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and indecent exposure as a part of a deal in June 2023.

Alexander Kenoyer

Kenoyer was originally charged with two counts of sexual contact including penetration while on duty after a lengthy investigation by the CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation). Those charges were dismissed when Kenoyer accepted a plea deal.

For the very first time, the named victim in the case is speaking publicly to 13 Investigates. Kelly Davis says she first met Kenoyer when she filed a police report in August 2022 outlining that she was being sex trafficked and retaliated against by multiple members of the Teller County community.

"It was a consensual relationship, but it was a consensual relationship based on gaslighting and lies and manipulations that he used his police training and skills to ultimately satiate his sexual desires," Kelly Davis tells 13 Investigates.

Davis has since changed her appearance due to safety concerns. KRDO does not typically report names or images of sexual assault victims, but Davis wanted to speak out to help other potential victims.

Kelly Davis Kelly Davis provided 13 Investigates with photos of herself during the time period she alleges Keonyer abused his position as a police officer.

Davis said Kenoyer was assigned to investigate her alleged sex trafficking case. It wasn't long afterward that Kenoyer initiated a sexual relationship with Davis.

"Within a week he had me in a hotel room in the Double Eagle Casino having sex with him," Davis said.

Davis says she was threatened by Kenoyer and members of his family to avoid her reporting this behavior to law enforcement. Ultimately, her fears prompted her to move away from Colorado and run from threats against her.

"The plea deal was given because I was getting so many threats, I was terrified to talk to the district attorney and the district attorney wasn't able to get in touch with me for almost two and a half, three months after the incident," Davis said.

After running to protect her own safety and security, Davis says she regrets not speaking up sooner and detailing the coercive behavior she experienced at the hands of a law enforcement officer who swore to protect and uphold the law.

Now, Davis firmly believes that there are additional victims who are simply too afraid to speak up and outline what Kenoyer did to them because of his stature as a police officer.

The CBI believes this as well. In February 2023, they asked for additional victims to come forward. To this point though, it's unclear if any have.

During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women who may have been photographed or filmed by Kenoyer without their consent. CBI said some victims may have been aware they were being photographed or filmed but unaware it was being shared on the internet.

"I, of all people, can understand why they're terrified to come forward. But not coming forward is exactly what allows these situations to happen over and over and over again," Davis said.

13 Investigates reached out to the CBI to confirm if their investigation into Kenoyer post his sentencing in Davis' case remains open and active. A spokesperson said, "I do not believe there are additional charges, but I would check with the DA to be certain. It's their case now."

They continue to urge additional victims, if they exist, to come forward to document any potential criminal behavior.

We also reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office to understand why a plea deal was offered in her case. We are still awaiting their response.

Davis is struggling with accepting what kind of lenience the plea deal offers Kenoyer. Not only was he able to administratively resign from Cripple Creek PD, effectively allowing him to be hired on with another department in the future, but he also avoided prison time in a case originally charged as a class-3 felony punishable by up to 4-12 years in prison.

"I asked the judge for no leniency. I almost begged him for no leniency and told the judge this has been a drop in the ocean of what he will never be charged with, what he will never be investigated for, what he will never get in trouble for," Davis said.

Teller County District Judge Scott Sells refused to waive jail time for Kenoyer when he was sentenced on August 14. Davis said Sells told Kenoyer during the hearing that he "fully believed he deserved jail time."

According to Davis, her ability to receive victim's compensation or restitution in the case went out the window when his plea deal was accepted.

"The last four months of medical records that I've been sending over to the D.A. were completely thrown out the window and no longer apply because the charges were changed. I have been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and I'm now legally disabled," Davis said.

These are real-life ramifications that Davis is still working through. She now lives out of state and has racked up dozens of hours of therapy and hospital bills to recover from years of sexual abuse.

"I was so busy running and trying to keep myself alive and having people threaten everything about my world and my life and it's a very vindictive and manipulative cycle," Davis said. "It almost worked because I think if the district attorney hadn't been able to get a hold of me, I don't think Mr. Kenoyer would have gotten any jail time."

If you had contact with Kenoyer in his role as a member of law enforcement, and you believe there was inappropriate contact, you are asked to call 719-662-2662.

13 Investigates also reached out to Kenoyer's criminal defense attorney, Patrick Mika, for comment on his sentence. We are still awaiting his response.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to look into, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.