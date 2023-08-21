Denver International Airport to perform full-scale emergency exercise

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Visitors to the Denver International Airport (DEN) are being advised of a full-scale emergency exercise that will take place on Wednesday, August 23.

According to officials with DEN, the airport’s “Part 139” full-scale exercise is held every three years to meet the FAA’s regulations to test the airport’s emergency plan should an aircraft accident occur.

Wednesday, hundreds of airport team members and actors will be testing components such as fire suppression and family reunification to simulate real-life scenarios in the event of an aircraft crash.

There will be over 400 participants on the airport field for the mass exercise which will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.