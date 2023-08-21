Colorado Springs gas prices 17.6 cents higher from July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have risen 10.2 cents per gallon since Aug. 14, according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

As of Monday, August 21, average prices in Colorado Springs now stand at $3.96/g.

According to GasBuddy, average prices are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey reported the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.59/g on Aug. 20, while the most expensive was $4.19/g– a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state for gas on Aug. 20, saw prices at $3.38/g, while the highest was $4.83/g.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline remains unchanged from the week of Mon. Aug 14, averaging $3.82/g for Aug. 21.

The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Meanwhile, Gasbuddy reports these current gas prices in neighboring areas:

Denver: $3.96/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from Aug. 14.

Fort Collins: $3.98/g, up 5.4 cents per gallon from Aug. 14.

Current gas prices in Colorado overall stand at $3.99/g, while the national average price of diesel stands at $4.297/g.