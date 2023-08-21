Adams County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects involved in Aug. 19 carjacking

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking. The suspects involved are considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies and Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the carjacking on Saturday, August 19, at around 12:38 a.m. at the 7000 block of Dakin St.

It was reported that the victim of the incident parked a red Chevy Cruz (License Plate issued to: BIJC56) in that area when an unknown white man, wearing a black/gray hat and a gray long-sleeved shirt, along with a black man, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached the car.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported a disturbance occurred where the driver was shot, along with a passenger; although the passenger was not hit during the altercation.

The suspects then left the scene with the victim’s car and the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time it is unknown what their condition is.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as young men who were not known to the victim but they are now considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to not approach them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who has seen the car is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 720-322-1313.