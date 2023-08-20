Hundreds show up for Pueblo Pride parade and festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people flooded into Mineral Palace Park for Pueblo Pride.

The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance coordinated the event and said over 150 vendors were taking part in it.

A parade kicked off at 10:30, and Pueblo County Commissioner and former House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar was one of the parade's grand marshals, in addition to her wife, Heather Palm, and their daughter Marlo.

In an event itinerary packet for the parade, the family was described as making “a significant impact on LGBTQ+ rights in Colorado.”

Those who attended the event visited food trucks and watched the live entertainment set up in the park from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The event showcased multiple entertainers performing drag, spoken word and more.