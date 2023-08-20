Asa Hutchinson says he has qualified for the Republican debate

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he has qualified for the first GOP primary debate, which will take place Wednesday in Milwaukee. Hutchinson joins a crowd of White House hopefuls looking for a breakout moment on stage.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have met all the criteria that the RNC set to be on the debate stage. We’ve met the polling criteria and now we’ve met the 40,000 individual donor criteria,” Hutchinson told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on “State of the Union.”

Hutchinson said he had submitted 42,000 individual donors to the RNC.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

