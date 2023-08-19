Skip to Content
Pueblo pedestrian dies from injuries two weeks after he was struck in a hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Pueblo County Coroner announced that 67-year-old Arnold Harmes died from injuries caused by an Aug. 3 hit-and-run.

The Pueblo County Coroner said Harmes was hit by a car in the intersection of Northern Avenue and Routt Avenue. He was taken to a local Pueblo hospital before being transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment.

Harmes died of his injuries Aug. 18, and the Pueblo County Coroner said his family has been notified of his passing.

Following the hit-and-run, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) asked the public for help in identifying the person responsible.

PPD said ambulance personnel found a man lying in the road in the 400 block of W. Northern Ave at around 11:00 p.m. Aug. 3.

Annabelle Childers

