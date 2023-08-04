Pueblo PD searching for hit-and-run driver that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle and driver that hit a pedestrian left the scene Thursday night.

According to the PPD, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, ambulance personnel found a man lying in the road in the 400 block of W. Northern Ave. who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Neither the driver nor the vehicle were at the scene.

The man who was found in the road was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The PPD said images of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle were discovered during the investigation and it appears the vehicle was a black Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. It will likely have damage to the front driver side, including the hood, the PPD said.

If you see this vehicle or have information about this incident, you are asked to call the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.