Pueblo County coroner identifies man who died in August 18 crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- The Pueblo County coroner has identified the man who died in a crash that occurred on August 18.

According to the Pueblo County coroner, 33-year-old Denzal Jamal Stewart, of Bryan, TX died as result of injuries sustained in a commercial vehicle crash on southbound I-25 at MM 88. He was pronounced dead on scene by a Coroner Investigator on August 18.

The Pueblo County coroner said an autopsy is scheduled. His Next-of-Kin has been notified.