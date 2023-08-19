Skip to Content
719 Business Networking Group organizes BBQ to raise funds for Colorado Springs first responders

KRDO
Published 8:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 719 Business Networking Group brought community members together on Saturday, Aug. 19 to raise funds for first responders' medical kits. The kits go toward first responders injured in the line of duty or towards mass casualty events, according to event organizers.

Event organizers sold food to help raise money. Tickets were $17.19 for one plate of food. The event was held at the Yuma Professional building in the parking lot.

There were lawn games, live music and entertainment and plenty of opportunities for community members to interact with first responders.

"I couldn't be more proud of our community and just so thankful that we're here," Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

For more information about 719 Business Networking Market’s events, click the link here.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

