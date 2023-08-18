Two juveniles arrested in shooting at ‘after-hours’ party at Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two juveniles face attempted murder charges after a shooting that happened in July.

On July 15 at 3:28 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to 2306 E. Platte Ave. on reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found two individuals near the sidewalk that had suffered serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that a "sizeable" after-hours party happened at that location, specifically, unit B. Alcohol was being sold and served, however, 2306 Unit B is not licensed to operate as a liquor establishment. Detectives from the Assault Unit and the Armed Violent Offender Unit responded and took over the investigation.

In early August, detectives identified two underage suspects, and arrest warrants were obtained. One suspect was found and taken into custody on Aug, 9, the second suspect was found and taken into custody on Aug. 16. Both suspects have been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Due to them both being underage, CSPD said their information will not be released. Police have not said whether or not the business selling alcohol will face any charges.