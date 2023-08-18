South Academy construction updates beginning Aug. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are planning to realign the traffic lanes on South Academy Boulevard between Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road to begin work on underground waterline work on Aug. 23.

The crews will continue removing and replacing existing roadways, driveways, curbs, gutters, and drainage along both sides of South Academy Blv. between Bijou Street and Pikes Peak Ave. The crews are doing their best to minimize the impacts on traffic and access to businesses but travelers should expect delays and detours.

Detour Map

South segment -- between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive:

Crews are continuing underground utility work and roadway removals for future construction on South Academy Boulevard between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

These $59 million renovations were voter-approved projects to address the aging pavement, curb, gutter, and drainage.

To stay up to date on the construction click here.