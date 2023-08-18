Pueblo man arrested for domestic violence, kidnapping a woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After an hours-long standoff in Pueblo, a man accused of holding a woman against her will was taken into custody.

Friday at 1:29 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Oakshire Lane for a report of a domestic fight with weapons. According to police, a woman was being held inside a home against her will by a man who was threatening to shoot her.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Carrington Byas, refused to open the door for police and turned off the lights and closed the window coverings.

According to PPD, officers spoke with Byas on the phone for over two hours until he agreed to come outside.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Jail for first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, and violation of a protection order.

In June, police said Byas was arrested for similar charges and a protection order was issued to protect the victim in both that case and this incident. The June 2023 case is still in the judicial process, according to the PPD.