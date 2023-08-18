Julie’s Kitchen in Colorado Springs helps raise funds for Maui wildfire victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs restaurant is now raising funds for the Maui wildfire victims. This comes after hundreds of people lost their properties and homes because of the Lahaina fires.

Julie's Kitchen located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Astrozon Boulevard is giving back to those victims who are in need of food by donating part of their local sales to the Maui Food Bank.

Juliet Arruiza is the owner of Julie's Kitchen, and is originally from Maui. Arruiza said she is devastated and cannot believe what with what is going on in her hometown. Adding that she remembers walking the streets of Maui everyday, playing with her friends and being surrounded by family members.

Although Arruiza cannot physically be there helping those who lost it all, she is trying to make a difference from a distance.

"I have a brother who did not eat for three days because of the fire. There is no way he could get food because they closed the road for I don't know how long and he would call me and say hey look i haven't eaten for three days," said Arruiza.

It's been about eight days since Arruiza announced on Facebook that her restaurant would be participating in the Maui wildfire donations. Since then, hundreds of Colorado Springs residents have stepped up to the plate and have gone into the restaurant with a full appetite.

"We have gotten so much love from everyone. Almost everyday we run out of food. The people here are great," said Arruiza.

Arruiza hopes to collect at least 5,000 dollars for the Maui Food Bank. Currently, 110 dollars have been raised.

"You know we would really appreciate it if people donate because it's not going to come to me, it's going directly to Maui. To Maui Food Bank so they can feed all these people who are hungry you know like my brother who was left for three days without food," said Arruiza.

For those who would like to contribute to the cause you can visit Arruiza Gofundme page 'Help Feed Lahaina Fire Victims'.