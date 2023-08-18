Drivers encouraged to stay safe while sightseeing and super cruising in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning motorists to park responsibly to avoid lane obstructions.

One of the best parts of traveling Colorado's Western Slope is taking in the sights of the Rocky Mountains, but CSP said sightseeing safely should be the biggest concern. The Colorado State Patrol wants drivers to pull off at scenic overlooks and rest stops instead of driving distracted or parking on the shoulder of the road.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2022, CSP investigated 380 fatal and injury crashes on Colorado's Western Slops related to lane violations.

Two of the most significant contributing factors to these crashes that troopers found were the at-fault driver driving aggressively or not having experience with the road conditions that are found in the mountains.

“Many mountain roads are only a single lane in each direction with steep grades and blind curves. Simply put a partial lane obstruction is a major hazard,” cautions Major Dave Rollins, District 4 Commander, Colorado State Patrol in a press release. “Additionally, if you were distracted enough to pull over on a road with limited or no shoulder, chances are the person behind you or coming toward you could be equally distracted.”

The CSP encourages motorists to locate designated pull-offs or scenic overlooks. As part of the Super Cruising in Colorado campaign, CSP has created a web source to help prepare visitors on the scenic byways and mountain roadways throughout the area. Along with a video with information on how to properly distributes weight on your trailer.