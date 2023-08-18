Colorado Springs seeks public input on Blodgett Open Space Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is looking for input from the community on a new master and management plan for Blodgett Open Space.

A community work session will be held next week at Flying W. Ranch on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Blodgett Open Space is located on the west side of the city and borders the Pike National Forest. Blodgett Peak can be accessed from the open space.

According to the city, the Blodgett Open Space land was purchased through the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program in 2001. The second acquisition to the southeast was incorporated in 2018, allowing for an additional trail access point and parking lot. Additional land was acquired in 2021 to extend the land further south, with boundaries along Allegheny Road and the Pikeview Quarry.

For more information about the master plan process, including project maps and meeting materials, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/BlodgettMasterPlan.