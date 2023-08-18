Skip to Content
A sweltering summer weekend ahead

today at 8:20 AM
Sizzling summer temperatures heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Another hot afternoon across southern Colorado as temperatures soar in the 90s and triple digits. This afternoon will also feature scattered showers and thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor between 2 pm and about 7 pm tonight.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers may linger later into the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Saturday morning starts will be in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Hot temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the 90s and triple digits. There's still a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.  High temps pull back a few degrees early next week... with an uptick in thunderstorm chances later next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

