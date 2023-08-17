Wanted suspect rams patrol vehicles and injures deputies while attempting to flee in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a wanted suspect has been arrested after ramming patrol vehicles and injuring deputies as he tried to flee.

According to the PCSO, an arrest warrant was obtained for Laramie Fields following an incident on Aug. 4 in the parking lot of a business in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said the day Fields was arrested, a deputy found his vehicle and realized he was sleeping inside of it. Since he has a history of eluding, the deputy waited for other deputies to arrive.

When Fields woke up, started his vehicle, rammed multiple patrol vehicles, drove, directly at a deputy, and seriously injured another deputy after he was hit by a vehicle. Once the incident was over, another deputy was also treated for injuries to his hand, the PCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, Fields was eventually taken into custody using "less lethal methods."

The PCSO said Fields was arrested for his warrants, a firearm was located in his truck, and he now faces the additional charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault on a peace officer, vehicular assault, criminal mischief, possession of a defaced firearm, reckless endangerment, and other charges. He is currently being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.