The Denver Nuggets release their 2023-24 schedule

The Denver Nuggets announced their 2023-24 schedule, beginning at Ball Arena on October 24th as they raise their 2023 NBA Championship banner and receive their rings before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets will start their defense of the title with seven of their first 11 games at home including two in-season tournament group play games against Dallas on Nov. 3rd and L.A. Clippers on Nov. 14th. They will then head out on the road for eight of their next 10 games including a season-long tying five-game road trip from Nov. 17th to Nov 24th.

For the second straight season, Denver will host a Christmas day game at Ball Arena. They will face off against the Golden State Warriors in an afternoon matinee (12:30 pm MT). It starts a stretch of eight of 10 games at home during the holiday season before they go back on the road for their second five-game road trip from Jan. 16th to Jan 25th. The Nuggets longest homestand comes at the end of March, when they are home for nine days, playing five games between Mar. 25th and Apr. 2nd. It is part of a stretch where Denver will play 13 of 21 games at Ball Arena following the All-Star break.

The Nuggets will face 13 sets of back-to-back games, including three with no travel, and will appear on national television 22 times. Denver will play nine games on TNT (Oct. 24 vs. LAL, Nov. 14 vs. LAC, Jan. 4 at GSW, Jan. 16 at PHI, Feb. 8 at LAL, Feb. 29 vs. MIA, Mar. 5 vs. PHX, Mar. 7 vs. BOS, Apr. 4 at LAC), nine on ESPN (Nov. 3 vs. DAL, Nov. 8 vs. GSW, Dec. 1 at PHX, Jan. 19 at BOS, Jan. 31 vs. OKC, Feb. 25 at GSW, Mar. 13 at MIA, Mar. 27 vs. PHX, Apr. 10 vs. MIN) and four on ABC (Dec. 25 vs. GSW, Jan. 27 vs. PHI, Mar. 2 at LAL, Mar. 17 at DAL). Additionally, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are the six Western Conference teams that Denver will only face three times.