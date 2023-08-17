HSPPR partners with Phil Long Ford of Motor City to check pet microchips Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In honor of National Check the Chip Day, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and Phil Long Ford of Motor City are working together to help pet owners ensure their pet's microchip information is up-to-date.

According to the HSPPR, the American Veterinary Medical Association said one in three family pets will get lost at some point in their life. Additionally, only six out of every ten microchips are registered with the pet owner's information.

The HSPPR said microchipped dogs are more than two times as likely to be returned to their owners, and microchipped cats are more than 20 times as likely to be reunited with their families. Microchips are a permanent form of identification to help identify your pets even if they lose their collar or tags.

Even when pets do have microchips, however, owners oftentimes forget to update their contact information when they move or get a new phone number.

Friday, Aug. 18, HSPPR will be on-site at Phil Long Ford of Motor City with General Manager and partner Mark Barton - and his right-hand pet Maverick - to scan cat and dog microchips and provide information to help update the registration.

HSPPR's Wellness Waggin' is also offering cat and dog vaccinations for $20 each, and microchips for $40.

This event is first come, first served. The HSPPR said there are limited vaccinations and microchips available.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts through 4 p.m., with an hour break between noon and 1 p.m. at Phil Long Ford of Motor City at Motor City Dr. in Colorado Springs.