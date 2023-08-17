Harrison School District 2 joins lawsuit against Gov. Polis for universal preschool program rollout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Harrison School District 2 is one of several school districts and education agencies that are suing Governor Polis and the State of Colorado over the rollout of the universal preschool program.

According to a lawsuit obtained by KRDO, the plaintiffs are listed as:

Colorado Association of School Executives

Consortium of Directors of Special Education

Brighton School District 27-J

Cherry Creek School District No. 5

Harrison School District 2

Mapleton Public Schools

Platte Valley School District

Westminster Public School

The defendants named are the State of Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado State Board of Education, the Colorado Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, and the Executive Director of the Department of Early Childhood.

The lawsuit states D2 serves a diverse population with the majority of its families considered low income and a high percentage of its students speaking English as a second language. The suit says both of those factors are qualifying factors under HB22-1295, the Department Early Childhood And Universal Preschool Program.

However, the suit claims on July 28 the district's Director of Special Education discovered inaccuracies regarding individualized education programs (IEP) for students ages three and four. The district also claims it experienced a "lack of timely follow-up" from the state. Combined, the suit states D2 cannot manage enrollment and students are being inaccurately placed.

The lawsuit states D2 knows the community is being underserved and expects fewer students will be enrolled in preschool than in previous years, which the district said is "devastating."

D2 is set to hold a press conference to further explain its involvement in the lawsuit.

