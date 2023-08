PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver office of the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Pueblo.

The Marshals Service said its Violent Offender Task Force worked with several other local agencies to arrest Arden Haught Tuesday in Pueblo.

The Marshals Service said Haught was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including for weapons possession and drug crimes.