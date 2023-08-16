Rockrimmon Blvd. closed all day on Aug. 16 following water main break
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is issuing closures for Rockrimmon Boulevard all day on Wednesday, July, 16.
The area between Anaconda Dr. and Grey Eagle Dr. will be closed following water main repairs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Rockrimmon Blvd is closed all day today (Wed, Aug 16) between Anaconda Dr and Grey Eagle Dr for water main repairs. Please avoid the area if you can and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gC6QDDn6Z6— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 16, 2023