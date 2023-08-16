Skip to Content
Rockrimmon Blvd. closed all day on Aug. 16 following water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities
By
Published 6:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is issuing closures for Rockrimmon Boulevard all day on Wednesday, July, 16. 

The area between Anaconda Dr. and Grey Eagle Dr. will be closed following water main repairs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. 

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

