Pre-K teacher sells 30+ years of supplies for pennies on the dollar to Colorado teachers

PAYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - A retired preschool teacher is selling thirty years' worth of curriculum, toys, and other classroom necessities for prices as low as 50 cents per item.

When Julie Cox, a former Pre-K teacher decided to retire, she spent over a month organizing, pricing, and categorizing items. After she had finished, her whole basement was filled with bins of easy-to-find curricula.

"Every paycheck I got, I would just buy more," said Julie Cox.

Cox's classroom was known for the constant revolution of material she would bring in every week for kids to learn about. Every week, she would bring entirely new items that coordinated with a teaching theme for the day or week. This technique amassed an incredible amount of materials.

"I wanted to know that these materials and learning games that I've created and collected were going to be able to be used by other children," Cox said.

While some teachers get reimbursed for the classroom materials they buy, according to Cox, that budget is not always big enough to offer enough variety to keep kids engaged. That's why Julie has been working on collecting and building her curriculum for so long.

Former Pre-K student Thayer Chittenden still remembers his time in Cox's class. He's now in fourth grade.

"Her teaching, it set me up for the rest of all my grades," Chittenden said.