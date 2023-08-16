New updates for Londonderry Drive Construction Project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- El Paso County officials are updating citizens on the status of the Londonderry Drive Project.

The notice comes following an extended delay on road work that replaced the curbs and gutters on eastbound Londonderry Drive–between Angeles Road and Mount Princeton Drive.

El Paso County officials stated that that road work was not completed until July 5, compared to its original deadline.

Now, officials state the project is expected to be completed by August 23, with the current project paving status including:

Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Rainbow Bridge Drive: Will remain closed during working hours (approximately 6-6p.m.) through July 21, to complete wide crack repairs and paving in this area.

After July 21, citizens can expect single lane closures for the remaining sections of Londonderry Drive as the contractor completes wide crack repairs and paving in this area.

Officials with El Paso County state that traffic control will be present during those work hours along Londonderry Drive for the duration of the project.

Flaggers will also be directing traffic during the temporary lane closures and drivers are being advised that delays in this area should be expected.

As a final reminder, drivers should reduce speeds and to watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades.