Missing Endangered Adult: 19-year-old woman who may be in Fairplay area

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Published 6:50 AM

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a 19-year-old woman. 

Kallie Ridley was last seen Tuesday, August 19, between 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the 25900 block of Genesee Trail Rd., near I-70, east of Lakewood.

The Sheriff’s Office stated she left in a ‘01 red Mercedes ML320 with a license plate issued to: BZV 263. 

Ridley is described as having black hair and blue eyes, around 5’6, and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans with ripped/torn holes, and black shoes. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated she may be in the Fairplay area and may be traveling south. 

She is considered endangered for developmental reasons. 

Anyone with information regarding Kallie Ridley’s whereabouts is asked to call (303)-271-0211.

