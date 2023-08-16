FBI Denver, local agencies recover 27 victims of human trafficking, arrest five known traffickers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- FBI Denver announced Wednesday the culmination of a two-day operation targeting human traffickers across Colorado and the recovery of more than two dozen victims across the state. Some 45 law enforcement agencies worked on the operation to help bring the traffickers to justice and get the victims the help they need.

"Human trafficking and especially sex trafficking for children is a persistent and particularly destructive threat that causes unthinkable harm to the most vulnerable members of our society," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge, Mark Michalek said.

The annual operation called "Operation Cross Country," took place over two days in July. FBI agents worked out of a Denver-area hotel to work surveillance over the traffickers and ultimately arrested five people while continuing to investigate eight others who are believed to have ties to human trafficking in Colorado.

Once a victim is recovered, he or she meets with a victim specialist who makes an assessment and provides individualized support and services, which can include providing fluid for food and clothing, substance abuse treatment, offering transportation to receive medical or mental health services, and locating shelter housing," Special Agent Michalek said.

During a press conference Wednesday, investigators revealed that many of the traffickers arrested are "low-level, mid-level drug dealers and gang members."

"I think the takeaway is that it is here they are hiding in plain sight," Michalek said. "These are criminal groups that are looking to make money."

FBI Denver says they are trying to raise public awareness and encourage the understanding that this type of criminal enterprise is happening in communities across Colorado.

"I don't think it's on people's radar. It doesn't happen here. It happens in certain neighborhoods or that's something you just see in the movies. And because we've demonstrated that is that's not the case," Michalek said.

From our area, law enforcement agencies like the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office contributed to the operation.