Deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs that happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday, August 16.

The shooting was at an apartment complex on Zebulon Drive near Chelton Road–that’s just across the street from Centennial Elementary School.

Details are limited but we know that police got the call around 4:30 a.m.

They stated they found one person dead and spent several hours processing the crime scene.

As of now the Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has not released any information regarding arrests or possible suspects at this time. However, they state there is no risk to the community.