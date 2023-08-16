Skip to Content
News

Deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs under investigation

KRDO
By
New
Published 1:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs that happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday, August 16. 

The shooting was at an apartment complex on Zebulon Drive near Chelton Road–that’s just across the street from Centennial Elementary School. 

Details are limited but we know that police got the call around 4:30 a.m. 

They stated they found one person dead and spent several hours processing the crime scene. 

As of now the Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. 

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has not released any information regarding arrests or possible suspects at this time. However, they state there is no risk to the community. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content