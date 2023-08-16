Skip to Content
CPW relocates nuisance bear trapped in Teller County

CPW SE Region
By
today at 3:02 PM
Published 2:51 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It was an unusual rescue for one officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) after a bear was found trapped at a Teller County home. 

On Tuesday, August 15, Officer Drew Vrbenec released a “nuisance black bear” back into the wild, hazing it with rubber slugs. 

According to CPW SE Region, the bear was trapped at a Teller County home where bears have previously killed chickens and broken into a garage. 

Officials with CPW SE Region state that trap and release is how CPW commonly handles nuisance bears and hazing them helps to restore their fear of humans. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

