CPW relocates nuisance bear trapped in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It was an unusual rescue for one officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) after a bear was found trapped at a Teller County home.

On Tuesday, August 15, Officer Drew Vrbenec released a “nuisance black bear” back into the wild, hazing it with rubber slugs.

According to CPW SE Region, the bear was trapped at a Teller County home where bears have previously killed chickens and broken into a garage.

Officials with CPW SE Region state that trap and release is how CPW commonly handles nuisance bears and hazing them helps to restore their fear of humans.