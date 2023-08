Woodmen Rd closed between Commerce Center Drive & I-25 for crash. Please use alternate routes.

The crash occurred between Commerce Center Drive & I-25. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department's Communication Center is warning drivers of closures on Woodmen Rd. following a traffic crash.

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.