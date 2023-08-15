The Mesa Ridge football team gives up a precious device for a couple days this summer

Something absolutely amazing happened this summer, "We spent a couple of days up there and just no phones, no phones, no phones, no phones," says Mesa Ridge football coach Jerimi Calip.

The Grizzlies went on a team retreat in late July and no one checked snapchat, instagram or text messages, "It was refreshing just to watch the boys going hikes. No one's got a phone out. You know, they had the option of having phones out, but they just didn't. And I was just like wow," says Calip.

Wow is right. The coaching staff was stunned, "It was stuff we grew up doing. So, you know, we didn't have cell phones. I'm not trying to reveal my age. Okay. But, you know, watching those guys interact with each other and without having to have technology around meant it was awesome," says Calip.

The players have been connected for a long time so they didn’t feel the need for social media, "I've know some of these people since I was in kindergarten, middle school, just that type of brotherhood. You'll never get that again," says Mesa ridge senior Isaiah Jones. Calip adds, "Any time that you have guys that want to fight for each other, you have a brotherhood. I think that's one special thing."

Mesa Ridge thinks special things will happen this season especially on offense, "50 points on every team," says Jones. "I think it'll be pretty close. Most games will be pretty close to 50," says Mesa Ridge quarterback Bryce Riehl.

Whether they score 50 or not. The Grizzlies say that they'll cherish every moment," "I'm just taking every moment as it goes. Like high school. You'll never get it back," says Jones. "Often too many times people want to talk about the wins and losses. But I truly believe in life experiences that we can, you know, help hopefully give our young men," says Calip.