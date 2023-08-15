Stevie Nicks says ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ made her feel ‘like a ghost watching’ her ‘own story’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Stevie Nicks is finally commenting on the hit show that many believe is loosely based on her music career with Fleetwood Mac.

The iconic singer, 75, posted a still image from Amazon’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” to her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared her opinion of the 10-episode series in the caption.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote, in reference to series lead star Riley Keough.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story,” Nicks continued.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it,” the “Dreams” singer added, referring to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November of last year.

Nicks ended her message, “Hopefully it will continue…”

“Daisy Jones & the Six,” which is nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards this year, premiered in March.

Based on book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & the Six” charts the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the ’70s that many readers and viewers believed to be heavily inspired by the saga of Fleetwood Mac.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.