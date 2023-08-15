Pushing back on limits elsewhere, Vermont’s lieutenant governor goes on banned books tour

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — As some states ban or restrict certain books in schools and libraries, Vermont’s lieutenant governor is on a statewide banned book reading tour, highlighting what he calls the importance of representation, free speech, open dialogue and exchange of ideas. According to the American Library Association, attempted book bans and restrictions at school and public libraries set a record in 2022. Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman says these bans often target books that feature LGBTQ+ characters, talk about gender and sexuality, or highlight racial disparities. He says students, teachers, and curious minds should be able to access materials that spark critical thinking, cover difficult topics and appeal to diverse interests without fear of government interference.

