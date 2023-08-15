Pueblo PD issues alert for 7-year-old girl kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a non-custodial parent.

According to the PPD, officers were dispatched on Sunday, Aug. 13 on a report of a missing person. Their investigation revealed that a custodial guardian allowed the biological mother, identified as 39-year-old Casandra Bastian, to have visitation days with her daughter, 7-year-old Racheal Bastian. Casandra is a non-custodial parent. Racheal was supposed to be returned to the custodial legal guardian on August 13th, 2023, but was not returned.

The PPD said that due to the strict reporting requirements of the Colorado State Amber alert process, it was deemed an Amber Alert would not be available to be sent out as Racheal was not deemed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.

According to the PPD, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Casandra Bastian for the charge of kidnapping.

Casandra Bastian was last seen on August 13, 2023, with 7-year-old Racheal in a red Explorer with Texas plate S63-XSJ. This is a fictitious plate, according to the PPD.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.