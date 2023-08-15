Skip to Content
Pueblo man arrested for sex assault on a child, kidnapping, and other charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said Tuesday night that they have arrested a man for sexual assault on a child and a number of other related charges.

The PPD said a five-month-long investigation that included multiple interviews, several search warrants, and collaboration with the Pueblo County Department of Human Services, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Paul Pearson Jr.

According to the PPD, Pearson was arrested on charges including second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual assault on a child, third-degree assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and more.

Pearson was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 3.

