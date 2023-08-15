Matthew McConaughey is sponsoring a flight with supplies for Maui fire survivors

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Matthew McConaughey and his family are working to help survivors of the deadly wildfires that devastated the Big Island of Hawaii and Maui and scorched the community of Lahaina.

Partnering with Baby2Baby, McConaughey and his son, Levi, announced in a video shared on social media Tuesday that their family would be sponsoring a flight of emergency supplies requested by Hawaiian relief organizations.

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” McConaughey captioned his post.

The father and son shared their concern for the impacted communities.

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stabilize to survive,” McConaughey said.

At least 99 people have been confirmed dead from the fires, making it the most deadly US wildfire in more than a century. The number of fatalities could double over the next 10 days, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN Monday.

“If you’d like to help, check out Baby2Baby,” McConaughey added. “See the work they’re doing or any other way you can help. There’s a lot of help that’s needed.”

Additional information about relief efforts can be found here.

