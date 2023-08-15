Skip to Content
KRDO NewsChannel 13 recognized with two 2023 National Ed R. Murrow Awards

Edward R. Murrow
Published 5:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO NewsChannel 13 was recognized with two prestigious National Murrow Awards.

KRDO was honored for our breaking news coverage of the tragedy at Club Q in November 2022.

We were also recognized for our continuing coverage of the Florence City Council collapse in the spring of 2022.

National Murrow Awards are considered among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

As always, we thank you - our viewers and readers - for your continued support as we serve our communities.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

