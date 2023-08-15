FedEx ceases delivery to Trinidad, residents are left without orders

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple residents in Trinidad, Colorado are experiencing extreme delays to their packages shipped through FedEx. Some say they never got their packages at all, while other are forced to drive over 80 miles to pick them up themselves. FedEx says that the "localized service delays" have to do with a service provider "that previously provided services to that area."

They, however, are seeking to solve the delivery problems.

"Contingency plans have been implemented, including the deployment of additional delivery resources to restore service levels as quickly as possible," they said in an email statement. "In order to minimize operational disruption, we ask that customers refrain from calling or visiting the station to inquire about their package status and instead check fedex.com for package tracking and customer service assistance."

But Trinidad residents will watch their packages bounce from one location to another in their tracking information, while waiting weeks for crucial deliveries. It's gotten so bad for Adam Gaffen, a resident of Trinidad, that he's stopped buying from retailers that use FedEx as their delivery system.

According to Trinidad resident Amanda Armstrong, the community is banding together to get each other needed supplies. The problem is that residents who order products that get shipped through FedEx then have to drive 60 to 80 miles to get the products that never showed up, were lost or delayed past when they needed them.

Armstrong runs a small business raising livestock in her backyard, and uses special feed she doesn't have access to in her area. She hasn't had access to that feed in over a month, which means she's spending close to hundreds of dollars in gas to find it elsewhere.