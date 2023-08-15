Arapahoe County Deputy saves the life of an infant who was choking and unconscious

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A quick response from an Arapahoe Deputy has helped save the life of a one-month-old infant who was unconscious and not breathing.

On Sunday, August 13, around 7:27 a.m., Deputy Pacheco responded to a medical call regarding a one-month-old infant who was blue in color, choking, unconscious, and not breathing.

At the home, Deputy Pacheco ran upstairs to find the mother holding her baby and immediately began administering CPR on the infant with chest compressions and back thrusts.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the baby started to respond to the aid and was trying to dislodge what was blocking his airway. That’s when Deputy Pacheco turned the baby onto its stomach and provided several more back thrusts until it suddenly coughed up an unknown white substance.

The baby started to gasp for air and began to cry following aid, but luckily, his color started to come back into his face.

Deputy Pacheco handed the infant over to paramedics with SouthMetro Fire Rescue where he was transported to a Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

Currently, baby Carlos is back home and doing just fine.

Below is a video of baby Carlos's rescue.