2024 National Radon Video and Poster Contests now open to Colorado students

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Students are invited to participate in the 2024 National Radon Video and Poster contests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment puts on the contest to raise awareness about the importance of radon testing and inform people of the dangers of radon in their homes.

Students ages 9-14 are eligible to enter the Colorado contest, and the winning poster and video representing Colorado will be entered in the national contest.

A 30-second video contest is open to students ages 14-18 who are enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, or home school. Members of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting, art, computer, science, or 4-H club are also eligible.

Cash prizes are available and the winning poster and video will also be displayed on the department’s website.

One entry per student is allowed. Contest submission forms, topics, and rules are available on CDPHE's website. Entries must be received by November 20.

More information about radon, discounted test kits, and radon contractors is available on CDPHE’s website or by calling Colorado’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986.